Thursday 22 October 2020
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones to equal McCaw's appearance record

The 35-year-old will win his 148th cap on Saturday when Wales take on France.

By AFP Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 4:09 PM
Alun Wyn Jones will equal Richie McCaw's world record.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

WALES CAPTAIN ALUN Wyn Jones is set to equal the Test appearance world record after being named on Thursday to lead his side against France this weekend.

The 35-year-old lock will make his 148th international appearance (including nine for the British and Irish Lions) in Paris on Saturday to draw level with New Zealand’s World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw.

“It is a fabulous achievement,” said Wales coach Wayne Pivac of Jones’ landmark after announcing his team on Thursday. “He epitomises what a great rugby player is all about. 

“He is a true professional on and off the field and a gentleman of the game. On the field he leads by example and you can’t ask more of your captain and we are very privileged here in Wales to have him.”

Wales’ first game for seven months sees a Test recall for centre Jonathan Davies, who last played an international match in November after suffering a knee injury at 

the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Meanwhile Pivac has selected uncapped Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit and Ospreys hooker Sam Parry among the replacements.

The 19-year-old Rees-Zammit scored 10 tries during the 2019/20 English Premiership season.

Pivac added: “The players are excited. It has been a long time and we can’t wait for Saturday.

“We have six matches this autumn, and the game against France helps us get back into our stride, international rugby-wise.”

This match will serve as a warm-up for both sides’ delayed Six Nations finales, with Wales welcoming Scotland to Llanelli next weekend and France facing Ireland in fixtures postponed by several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AFP

