Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Bayern Munich complete loan signing of Real Madrid right-back

Alvaro Odriozola is on his way to Bavaria.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 11:17 AM
5 minutes ago 138 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4975153
File photo of Alvaro Odriozola.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of Alvaro Odriozola.
File photo of Alvaro Odriozola.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern’s defence, which has been left short on cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

“We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

“We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions.”

The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for €35 million euros in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.

Basque-born Odriozola, who has won four caps for Spain, was sent off in a 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid-October and has not played in La Liga since. 

