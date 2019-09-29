This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US great Felix adds to remarkable gold haul and breaks Bolt's record for world titles

Her team romped to mixed relay gold in Doha.

By AFP Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4830156
A file pic of Felix with her daughter, Camryn.
Image: Charlie Neibergall
Image: Charlie Neibergall

US TRACK AND field icon Allyson Felix added another gold medal to her glittering haul as the United States romped to a record-breaking victory in the 4x400m mixed relay at the world championships.

33-year-old Felix ran the second leg alongside team-mates Wilbert London, Courtney Okolo before anchor runner Michael Cherry brought home the gold in a world record time of 3min 09.34sec.

The record improved the previous record of 3:12.42 set a day earlier by the US squad.

Felix, competing in her ninth straight world championships has accumulated more world championship and Olympic honours than any other track and field athlete in history.

Today, she beat Usain Bolt’s record (11) for the most gold medals in world championship history, and claimed her first as a mother — her 12th in total.

It takes her tally to an incredible 26 medals, a dazzling haul that includes six Olympic golds and 12 world championship crowns.

The United States victory was sealed by Cherry, who started the final leg about 40 metres behind Poland’s last leg runner Justyna Swiety-Ersetic.

However Cherry reeled in the Pole in no time at all, motoring past her on the back straight before storming home ahead of Jamaica who took silver and Bahrain in bronze.

The mixed 4x400m relay was included in this year’s championships for the first time.

© – AFP, 2019  

