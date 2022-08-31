Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Advertisement

Man United attacker Amad Diallo joins Sunderland on loan

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 9:28 PM
17 minutes ago 643 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5854536
Amad Diallo warming up for Manchester United.
Image: PA
Amad Diallo warming up for Manchester United.
Amad Diallo warming up for Manchester United.
Image: PA

SUNDERLAND HAVE SIGNED Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan for the remainder of the season on a busy first day for new boss Tony Mowbray.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has played Champions League football for both Atalanta and United and had a loan spell at Rangers last term, was one of three new arrivals at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

He told the Black Cats’ official website: “I feel good and very positive about this opportunity, so I’m happy to be here.

“It was a great experience to play with Manchester United, but I’m here for a new challenge and I want to try my best to bring a lot of success to the club.”

Sunderland had earlier announced the capture of 19-year-old Paris St Germain midfielder Edouard Michut ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham, soon to be followed by a permanent deal for Le Havre teenager Abdoullah Ba.

Nineteen-year-old Ba, who has represented France at Under-16, 17 and 19 levels, has joined the club for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal subject to international clearance and the work permit process being concluded.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here because this is a big club and one that has a lot of ambition, so I want to make a lot of progress and make sure we keep building on our history.”

Michut has featured eight times for Ligue 1 champions PSG since making his debut in February 2021.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

He said said: “I had a fantastic experience at Paris St Germain, but now I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m very happy to be here.

“This is an opportunity for me to level up as a player and I always wanted to play in England, but I also like the project and that is why I’m here.”

All three men could be available for the first time when the Black Cats make the short trip to Mowbray’s former club Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie