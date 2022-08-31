Man United attacker Amad Diallo joins Sunderland on loan

SUNDERLAND HAVE SIGNED Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan for the remainder of the season on a busy first day for new boss Tony Mowbray.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international, who has played Champions League football for both Atalanta and United and had a loan spell at Rangers last term, was one of three new arrivals at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

He told the Black Cats’ official website: “I feel good and very positive about this opportunity, so I’m happy to be here.

Advertisement

“It was a great experience to play with Manchester United, but I’m here for a new challenge and I want to try my best to bring a lot of success to the club.”

Sunderland had earlier announced the capture of 19-year-old Paris St Germain midfielder Edouard Michut ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham, soon to be followed by a permanent deal for Le Havre teenager Abdoullah Ba.

Nineteen-year-old Ba, who has represented France at Under-16, 17 and 19 levels, has joined the club for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal subject to international clearance and the work permit process being concluded.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here because this is a big club and one that has a lot of ambition, so I want to make a lot of progress and make sure we keep building on our history.”

Michut has featured eight times for Ligue 1 champions PSG since making his debut in February 2021.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

He said said: “I had a fantastic experience at Paris St Germain, but now I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m very happy to be here.

“This is an opportunity for me to level up as a player and I always wanted to play in England, but I also like the project and that is why I’m here.”

All three men could be available for the first time when the Black Cats make the short trip to Mowbray’s former club Middlesbrough on Monday evening.