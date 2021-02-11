BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 11 February 2021
Man Utd’s Amad Diallo fined over false documents that allowed him to enter Italy

Diallo, 18, was ordered to pay €48,000.

By Press Association Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 2:14 PM
Amad Diallo.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

NEW MANCHESTER UNITED recruit Amad Diallo has been fined by the Italian football federation over the use of false documents.

Diallo, 18, was ordered to pay €48,000 in relation to documents which were used firstly to enable him to enter Italy and then to sign for two clubs – Boca Barco in 2015 and then professionally with Atalanta.

Ivory Coast-born Diallo linked up with United last month after leaving Atalanta in a deal worth up to £36.5million.

The Italian federation, FIGC, said two individuals – Hamed Mamadou Traore and Marina Edwige Carine Teher – had “pretended” to be Diallo’s parents and requested family reunification based on “false certificates to attest to the family relationship”.

These documents enabled him to sign for Boca Barco in 2015 and Atalanta in 2018, the FIGC said.

United declined to comment, but are understood to be confident the matter will have no impact on Diallo playing for them.

Diallo has impressed in United’s Under-23 squad since joining and was part of the first-team squad for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against West Ham earlier this week.

Press Association

About the author
Press Association

Read next:

