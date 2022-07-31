Membership : Access or Sign Up
Unanimous victory sees Amanda Nunes regain UFC women’s bantamweight belt

The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 10:21 AM
14 minutes ago 344 Views 0 Comments
Image: Richard Rodriguez
AMANDA NUNES WON a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas to regain the women’s bantamweight championship. 

Nunes said she was determined to get her revenge after her December loss and duly delivered. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43. 

Peña ran into all sorts of trouble in the second round as Nunes found joy with her right hooks. ‘The Lioness’ brought her opponent to the ground in the third and unleashed punches that left her opponent cut.

“When the lioness didn’t get the prey the first time, I set the trap better and I knew I’d get her the second time,” Nunes said post-fight. “Now we are here making history again. Double champ again. Let’s go.”

 

Brandon Moreno won the co-main event with a third-round TKO over Kai Kara-France to secure the interim men’s flyweight championship belt. Post-bout, the division’s champion Deiveson Figueiredo joined Moreno in the cage and agreed to an unprecedented fourth fight for the title.

In a scheduled three-round heavyweight bout, Sergei Pavlovich needed just 55 seconds to beat Derrick Lewis. A furious exchange saw referee Dan Miragliotta stop it to the displeasure of Lewis and the crowd.

