'In no way should I ever had said she did it purposely' - Serrano retracts headbutt claim

AMANDA SERRANO HAS rowed back on comments suggesting Katie Taylor deliberately headbutted her during their fight in Dallas last night.

The Puerto Rican also voiced her desire for a third fight against her Irish opponent, who has now beaten her twice.

The judges scored last night’s fight 95-94 to Taylor, but Serrano disputed the verdict afterwards.

“She kept headbutting me and that’s something she has done before,” said Serrano.

Advertisement

“It’s not the first time. She did it to me, she did it to (Chantelle) Cameron. It is what it is. I’m a champion no matter what.”

Yet Serrano took to X to retract her words today.

“Congratulations to Katie Taylor (on) her decision win,” she said.

Congratulations to @KatieTaylor in her decision win. Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle & you say things you shouldn’t say. I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent & these were never my intentions to Katie.

She & I are cool outside the ring and the best… pic.twitter.com/YxHJ1s36rv — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) November 16, 2024

“Tempers are flared when you’re in the heat of battle & you say things you shouldn’t say.

“I’m not one to ever disrespect an opponent & these were never my intentions to Katie. She & I are cool outside the ring and the best dance partners in the ring. In no way should I ever had said she did it purposely, it’s her style that makes for them.

“I’m not perfect and tho (sic) I try my hardest to be the nicest person I can be I’m human & being emotionally hurt can sometimes misguide you in what you say. I’m OK, I’m healthy a bit bruised and cut but still blessed beyond belief.

“We both came out with our health intact & that’s what I prayed for. Whenever our teams can agree on a trilogy I’ll be ready. I hope you guys all enjoyed women’s boxing at its highest level.”

Taylor also indicated she would be willing to fight Serrano for a third time.

“Thank God I won that fight. Congratulations to Amanda. The triple is on,” she said after last night’s fight, when she also said she “certainly wasn’t fighting dirty”.

Meanwhile, Netflix have said nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for Taylor-Serrano II. Additionally, the bout is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.