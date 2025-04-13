Live Masters final round: Rory McIlroy goes for golf's ultimate glory

Evening all, strap yourself in for a night of fraught and scary clarity.

This will either be the best day of Rory McIlroy’s career, or the worst.

There’s no in-between here.

McIlroy takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2025 Masters tonight, seeking his first major title in 11 years but, crucially, the only of the four majors missing from his CV.

Win tonight, and McIlroy will complete the modern career grand slam, adding his name to a list that reads only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. At stake tonight, then, is the greatest achievement in the history of Irish sport and of European golf.

There is clarity too about the challengers, because there appears to be only one.

McIlroy is teeing off in the final group with Bryson DeChambeau, who stomped all over McIlroy’s major dreams at the US Open last June, holding his nerve with an audacious bunker shot on the 72nd hole to beat McIlroy by a single shot.

DeChambeau last night described this as a “match”, so he’s clear that this is a two-man shootout.

But if it’s Bryson versus Rory, then it’s Rory versus Bryson and Rory.

McIlroy last took a Sunday lead into the Masters in 2011, when he started with a four-shot lead but blew it with a brutal and agonising round of 80, finishing 15th in an event he led when he started the second half of his round.

That was McIlroy’s day of original sin at the Masters, and it’s been a site of misery and torture for him since. Tonight he can exorcise the demons of all past Masters along with last year’s US Open to boot. If he doesn’t, another set of malign ghosts will come crowding in.

This is Gavin Cooney on duty tonight, right through to the end of play. Get in touch with me by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie.

Rory and Bryson tee off at 7.30pm, and we’ll be going shot-by-shot on a night that promises to be one of the greatest in Masters history.

We’ll have all of the other important updates from around Augusta National: Shane Lowry tees off at 7pm, as he tries to improbably vault himself into contention – he starts in a tie for sixth, seven shots off McIlroy.

Let’s go!