Live Masters final round: Rory McIlroy goes for golf's ultimate glory

Sky Sports are currently not actually showing any golf, preferring instead to have Butch Harmon and the green jacketed-Nick Faldo chatting over footage of Rory and Bryson on the range. Rory is first to leave, bouncing off as Bryson hangs around, hammering balls in front of him.
29 mins ago
7:16PM
Of the earlier starters, Hideki Mastsuyama has been the man to catch fire, carding a six-under 66, his only bogey coming on his final hole. One hell of a bounceback from yesterday’s 79 from the 2021 champion.
Collin Morikawa has started fast, birdieing two of his first three holes to jump to five-under, level with Lowry and Scheffler.
32 mins ago
7:14PM
Shane Lowry is out on the course, and has opened with a par on the par-four first. He is playing with the defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who has also opened with a par.
‘You have to be willing to have your heart broken’
Rory McIlroy says crucial to getting in contention at these major championships in the last few years has been a vow to himself to risk the greatest possible disappointments in pursuit of the greatest triumphs.
And he has suffered plenty in recent years: the 2022 Open Championship, the 2023 US Open, and, of course, the 2024 US Open against DeChambeau.
Thanks to the excellent Ron Klos on X for this statistical tale of the tape between Rory and Bryson.
As these Strokes Gained (SG) stats show, McIlroy has been playing much better golf than DeChambeau this week, especially under the crucial approach play metric.
DeChambeau, though, is an extraordinary competitor, and scrambled his way into contention yesterday, holing monster putts on the first and final holes while relying on a powerful driver and a stunning short game to keep himself in the mix in between.
So will Bryson’s messy play finally catch up with him today?
Or if he gets his irons and approach play under control, can he be beaten?
45 mins ago
7:01PM
Leaderboard
A reminder of the leaderboard at the start of play:
1. Rory McIlroy (-12)
2. Bryson DeChambeau (-10)
3. Corey Conners (-8)
4. Patrick Reed (-6)
T4. Ludvig Aberg (-6)
T6. Jason Day (-5)
T6. Scottie Scheffler (-5)
T6. Justin Rose (-5)
T6. Shane Lowry (-5)
49 mins ago
6:56PM
Evening all, strap yourself in for a night of fraught and scary clarity.
This will either be the best day of Rory McIlroy’s career, or the worst.
There’s no in-between here.
McIlroy takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the 2025 Masters tonight, seeking his first major title in 11 years but, crucially, the only of the four majors missing from his CV.
Win tonight, and McIlroy will complete the modern career grand slam, adding his name to a list that reads only Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. At stake tonight, then, is the greatest achievement in the history of Irish sport and of European golf.
There is clarity too about the challengers, because there appears to be only one.
McIlroy is teeing off in the final group with Bryson DeChambeau, who stomped all over McIlroy’s major dreams at the US Open last June, holding his nerve with an audacious bunker shot on the 72nd hole to beat McIlroy by a single shot.
DeChambeau last night described this as a “match”, so he’s clear that this is a two-man shootout.
But if it’s Bryson versus Rory, then it’s Rory versus Bryson and Rory.
McIlroy last took a Sunday lead into the Masters in 2011, when he started with a four-shot lead but blew it with a brutal and agonising round of 80, finishing 15th in an event he led when he started the second half of his round.
That was McIlroy’s day of original sin at the Masters, and it’s been a site of misery and torture for him since. Tonight he can exorcise the demons of all past Masters along with last year’s US Open to boot. If he doesn’t, another set of malign ghosts will come crowding in.
This is Gavin Cooney on duty tonight, right through to the end of play. Get in touch with me by emailing gavincooney@the42.ie.
Rory and Bryson tee off at 7.30pm, and we’ll be going shot-by-shot on a night that promises to be one of the greatest in Masters history.
We’ll have all of the other important updates from around Augusta National: Shane Lowry tees off at 7pm, as he tries to improbably vault himself into contention – he starts in a tie for sixth, seven shots off McIlroy.
Let’s go!
