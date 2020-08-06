Ireland's Amber Barrett signs contract extension with FC Köln

Barrett, centre, celebrates her winning goal against SC Sand - but it wasn't enough to save Köln from relegation.

Barrett, centre, celebrates her winning goal against SC Sand - but it wasn't enough to save Köln from relegation.

AMBER BARRETT HAS committed her future to FC Köln for another season despite the club’s relegation to the second tier of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The Ireland striker almost helped Köln to a great escape when she scored the winning goal in their final game of the season, only to find their fate sealed by results elsewhere.

Barrett, who scored three goals in 15 appearances last season, is one of five players whose contract extensions were announced on Thursday.

“It was important for us to put together a team that is in the position to be promoted back to the Bundesliga,” head coach Sascha Glass said.

“Amber is quick and can finish well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!