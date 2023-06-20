Hero of Hampden hoping to be Wizard of Oz after necessary club move

AMBER BARRETT JOKES that she’s trying to limit herself to one watch of That Goal per day.

The Donegal striker will forever be the Hero of Hampden, her second-half strike in last October’s World Cup play-off ultimately clinching historic qualification for Ireland.

No surprises for this one; it will be announced as International Goal of the Year ahead of the 33rd FAI International Awards tonight.

“But I’ve said it a hundred times, the goal was brilliant and I’m very happy to move on with it as long as I get to the World Cup,” Barrett deadpans, moving away from her usual humour and light-hearted nature.

“It’s no good to me now thinking back on it. Of course it was a very special moment, but I want to be one of those 23.”

GOAL IRELAND!!!



Amber Barrett with the speed and the finish to put Ireland into the lead at Hampden Park



📺 Watch live - https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻 Listen live - https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

📱 Updates - https://t.co/mwmAKKQyjN #rtesoccer #SCOIRL pic.twitter.com/i59Kyu1oSU — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 11, 2022

Advertisement

The countdown to next month’s tournament is well and truly on. Vera Pauw’s extended squad play Zambia in a sold-out friendly at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday and exactly one week later, the Irish boss is due to announce her final World Cup squad of 23 plus three training players.

Barrett has been boosted by a recent club move, delighted to sign for Belgian outfit Standard Liege after a torrid time at Turbine Potsdam. Following a successful spell with fellow German side FC Köln, the 27-year-old spent just one season in Potsdam as they were relegated from the Frauen-Bundesliga.

She certainly doesn’t downplay the nightmare she endured; injury and positional movement hampering her progress but the player hints that unfair treatment was at the root of it all.

“Honestly, I just needed to get out of Turbine. It’s a very, very big club with a big history in Germany, one of the best women’s teams but I think… things have just moved a wee bit faster than they have I think. I have a lot of respect for a lot of the people there because they want the best for the club. I hope that now they’ve gone down that they go back up again next year. But I needed to get out of there.

“I just, I don’t think it was fair. Some of the things that happened this year and of course, coming into a World Cup and not getting the minutes, it’s really, really difficult. Not even being able to kind of work with me in those regards was a wee bit difficult. To be honest with, you, Liege were onto me at Christmas and I had said, ‘No, I’m going to hold it out’ because I believed we could have got something out of the league.

“But just to feel wanted and valued again in a team, that’s just something you want. At the end of the day I don’t care what league I’m in, I want to be playing. It’s no good playing in a top league if I’m sitting on the bench every week in a team that’s losing. I think I have more self value than that. I’m delighted.”

Barrett is more than happy to stay further afield, challenging herself on and off the pitch. Another new language, different surroundings. “I have to learn a wee bit of French — I don’t know if yous know any multilingual Donegal people but we are few and far between!

Ben Brady / INPHO Barrett in Ireland training on Friday. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s nice to learn a new language and be able to test yourself. The coach there, he got Women’s Coach of the Year in Belgium this year. Honestly, going in to work under a great coach is really exciting, somebody that will push me. You want to improve. If you can’t get better then what are you doing? I can’t wait to get stuck in with that but hopefully, Australia first.”

Her Dad is booked up for the trip of a lifetime Down Under, while her brother contemplates it amid soaring expenses. Two of her best friends moved out last year, another has made Australia her new home and they all bought tickets immediately after the Girls In Green were drawn in Group B alongside the co-hosts, Canada and Nigeria.

Zambia is the focus this week though, the African side chosen for their similarities to the Super Falcons. Arguably most importantly at this point, it’s a huge chance for Irish players to stamp their World Cup tickets.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to prove themselves,” Barrett nods. “I don’t think anybody is guaranteed to have a place on the plane so the Zambia game and the France game [on 6 July] will be two big tests.

“Everybody here wants to be one of the 23. It’s not easy. There’s people who’ve been around the block for many years who are more than likely going to be left out. That’s just the way it is. I would not like to be Vera Pauw for the next two weeks because we do it all the time: hypothetically, who could go. Six or seven times, you get to the 23 and it’s different people. All of them could go.

“Competition is good, it’s healthy. There’s no bitterness here. At the end of the day it’s up to you. You have the chance to prove yourself. After that you just have to hope that Vera gives you the nod.”

The Hero of Hampden now hopes to become the Wizard of Oz.