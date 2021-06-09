Ireland striker Amber Barrett set for another season in the Bundesliga

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Amber Barrett has signed up for another season in Germany.

FC Köln announced this morning that Barrett has extended her contract with the club until June 2022.

The 25-year-old striker arrived from Peamount United in 2019 but was unable to prevent Köln’s relegation from the Bundesliga.

However, they’ll be back in the top tier next season, having stormed to the Bundesliga II title with an undefeated campaign during which she scored 10 times.

“I am delighted to have signed a new deal,” she said. “I have really enjoyed my time here over the past two seasons and was proud to help the club get promoted back to the Bundesliga.

“I have developed a lot as a player and person since I arrived, and I want to keep working hard and scoring goals. My aim and the aim of everyone here is to establish ourselves in the top flight.”

The Donegal native is currently with the Ireland squad in Reykjavik, where they’ll play friendlies against Iceland on Friday and Tuesday.

“Amber has been with us for two years and has integrated herself brilliantly into the team, both on and off the pitch,” said FC Köln sporting director Nicole Bender.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“She is willing to learn, has gone through a German course and made a leap forward in a tactical and footballing sense. She is a quick striker with an eye for goal, she also works well with Mandy Islacker up front.

“We are very pleased that she sees her future at FC and look forward to her goals in the Bundesliga next season.”