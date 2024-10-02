Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
ireland womens rugby

'We all believed that we could do something special' - Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe

All eyes now on hosts Canada as Ireland process momentous win over the Black Ferns.
11.11am, 2 Oct 2024
359
0

A FEW DAYS AFTER slaying the big whale of world rugby in the Black Ferns, the Ireland women’s rugby team took some time out to go whale and orca watching on the North Pacific Ocean.

“Not every day you get to see that,” admits winger Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, before getting into the whys and wherefores of beating the Black Ferns on a 29-27 scoreline in the WXV 1 tournament.

“We’ve had a few days to reflect on it but what a great performance we put out there on Sunday against such a great opposition. We knew it was going to be difficult but we stuck to our game plan and knuckled down and got the win,” she said.

“Huge credit to our forwards, they did a lot of work for us to put us in the right place, and then to be able to play the game in the right parts of the field was something we thought we did well.”

The team are riding high with confidence under coach Scott Bemand, but are keen not to take Saturday’s opponents Canada for granted. They are coming off the back of a 46-24 win over France and have jumped up to second place in the world rankings.

They meet in Vancouver with kick off at 11.45pm Irish time.

“Going in there we all believed that we could do something special and put out the performance that we wanted. I think our actions showed that,” added Murphy Crowe about the last day out, before switching focus.

“But now we move onto the next job now. We got the recovery in, we had a day off and we have all eyes on Canada now and what we want to bring to that game.

“And I think if we go into it again, believing that we can put out the performance we want to put out, that’s really important for us. Sticking to what we know and what we want to do well.”

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie