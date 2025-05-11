Ireland women's 4x400m relay team qualify for World Athletics Championships

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 4x400m relay team have booked their ticket to the 2025 World Athletics Championships after winning their heat in qualifying round two at the World Athletics Relays in China.

The quartet of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Rachel McCann, Sharlene Mawdsley clocked a time of 3:24.69 to win the second heat, with the first three of each heat qualifying for the World Athletics Championships later this year in Tokyo.

Starting in lane seven, Becker began brilliantly, releasing the baton to Adeleke in first place. She maintained that position as McCann took over in lap three. Australia took over coming into the final stretch, but Mawdsley produced a blistering finish on the final leg to secure the victory for Ireland.

All four ran superb times, with Mawdsley clocking 50.01 at the finish line. Adeleke passed the baton in 50.38 while Becker and McCann ran 52.89 and 51.41 respectively.

Yesterday, the team of Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden and McCann fell just short of automatic qualification for the World Athletics Championships after finishing third with a season’s best time of 3:30.06.

Mawdsley and Adeleke switched over from the mixed relay team today having already helped steer that team into the final of their event.

The men’s 4x400m were also in action in the qualifying round today but missed out on earning World Athletics Championships qualification following their seventh-place finish in the final heat.

The team of Conor Kelly, Cillín Greene, Christopher O’Donnell, Jack Raftery ran a time of 3:04.42, with the top three from each heat progressing to Tokyo.

Kelly started in the inside lane and handed the baton to Greene in eighth place on the changeover. O’Donnell edged into seventh as he took over for the third lap but Ireland were unable to make up the ground as O’Donnell remained in seventh on the final leg.

The mixed 4x400m relay team will compete in the final today at 2.03pm.