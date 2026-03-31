Snyman's season over as Leinster confirm ACL rupture

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that second row RG Snyman’s season is over after he ruptured the ACL in his right knee during their recent URC loss to Glasgow.

Losing the two-time World Cup winner is a blow to Leinster’s hopes of retaining their URC title and claiming the Champions Cup for the first time since 2018.

Snyman joined Leinster from Munster in 2024, having spent four seasons with the southern province.

The Springboks lock suffered two ACL ruptures during those four years with Munster, both of them in his left knee.

Advertisement

Snyman suffered the first rupture on his Munster debut and then re-ruptured his left ACL just three appearances into his return for the province. He was limited to 20 games for Munster in four seasons, although he was fit to feature in their URC success in 2023.

Snyman enjoyed an injury-free first campaign with Leinster, making 22 appearances for the province as well as continuing to feature for the Springboks.

However, he has now been hit with a major setback as Leinster have confirmed the ACL rupture in his right knee.

Meanwhile, Leinster say there are still doubts over second row James Ryan, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, fullback/wing Jimmy O’Brien, and outside centre Garry Ringrose ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Edinburgh in Dublin.

That quartet will be “further assessed and a decision will be made later in the week” as to their availability for the game at the Aviva Stadium, according to Leinster.

Jack Boyle, Hugh Cooney, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan, and Paddy McCarthy remain on Leinster’s longer-term injury list.