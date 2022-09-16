Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

Former teammate re-arrested over assault on French football star

The re-arrest of Aminata Diallo comes after four men were also detained this week over an assault on Kheira Hamraoui.

By AFP Friday 16 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,524 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5868103
Aminata Diallo in action for PSG.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Aminata Diallo in action for PSG.
Aminata Diallo in action for PSG.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FRENCH POLICE ON Friday for the second time arrested a former team mate of Paris Saint Germain and national team player Kheira Hamraoui in the investigation into an assault against the football star that rocked the women’s game in the country, prosecutors said.

The re-arrest of Aminata Diallo comes after four men were also detained this week in the probe into the attack on Hamraoui in November 2021 outside Paris.

Hamraoui was dragged from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar near the French capital.

Diallo, Hamraoui’s team-mate and midfield rival, was detained by police immediately after the incident last November, but has always denied involvement and has never been charged.

The lawyer of Diallo, who is without a club after her PSG contract expired, declined to comment to AFP.

Taking into account last year’s arrest, police have eight hours to question Diallo while in detention before a decision is taken on whether to press charges, prosecutors in Versailles outside Paris told AFP.

Suspects can be held in France for 48 hours before being referred to a magistrate for charges to be pressed. Diallo’s almost two-day arrest in November counts towards this total.

Three of the four men arrested earlier this week in the case will appear Friday before a magistrate with a view to being charged, the prosecutors said.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Hamraoui was assaulted on November 4 as she returned home from a club dinner in a car being driven by Diallo.

The two players, both capped by France, were competing for the same spot in the PSG team and police appeared to initially focus on a theory that sporting rivalry might explain the attack.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie