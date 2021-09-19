Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 September 2021
Amir Khan claims US police escorted him off flight for ‘no reason’

The 34-year-old boxer alleged he had been ‘banned’ by American Airlines.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Sep 2021
Khan: 34-year-old boxer alleged he had been 'banned' by American Airlines (file photo).
Image: Steven Paston/PA
Image: Steven Paston/PA

BRITISH BOXER AMIR Khan has said he was escorted from a flight in the US by police “for no reason”.

The 34-year-old, who was a world champion at light-welterweight, claimed he had been “banned” by American Airlines.

In a video posted to Twitter, he said he was trying to fly to a training camp in Colorado from New York, but he and a colleague were removed when someone complained his colleague’s mask “was not high enough”.

He spoke of being “disgusted” by his alleged treatment.

Khan said: “I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs by the police.

“Obviously a complaint was made by American Airlines staff, they said that my colleague’s mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong.

“They kicked us both off, I was sat on 1A, he was sat on 1B – I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado springs for a training camp and now I’m back in New York for another day.

“Now I have to reschedule another airplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason this was and I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling.

“I’m sure there must be cameras on the airplane that they could see, or someone should see, to see that if my colleague really was bad in anyway or caused a scene in a way where he had to be taken off the plane – I’ve never seen this happen before.”

An American Airlines spokesman said: “Prior to take-off, American Airlines Flight 700, with service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements.

“Our Customer Relations team is reaching out to Mr Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew.”

It denied that Khan and his colleague have been banned from future travel on American Airlines, and said police were not involved in asking either passenger to deplane.

Press Association

