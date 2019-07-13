This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Amir Khan needs less than four rounds to reclaim WBC welterweight title against Dib

A hopelessly one-sided fight was predicted and it duly delivered as Khan made light work of Billy Dib.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,895 Views 1 Comment
Amir Khan in action on Friday night.
Amir Khan in action on Friday night.

AMIR KHAN NEEDED less than four rounds to defeat Billy Dib and claim the WBC international welterweight title in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The 32-year-old Brit was beaten by Terence Crawford in April but returned to winning ways with a routine triumph against an undersized Dib.

Dib, 33, has won a world featherweight strap but stepped up in weight at late notice after Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat withdrew following a car crash.

An even contest was always unlikely given Dib accepted the fight in June but barely a punch was thrown in an uneventful first round.

Khan stepped up his attack in the second and put Dib on the deck, a sign of what was to come.

And it was in the fourth round that the fight finished, Dib’s camp throwing in the towel after a flurry of Khan punches left the Australian on the ropes.

Khan will bank around £7 million for his role in the utterly one-sided affair, according to reports.

He is hoping to take on Manny Pacquiao next, potentially in Saudi Arabia again.

