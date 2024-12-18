RUBEN AMORIM SAID he would be happy for Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United after the homegrown star revealed he was ready for a “new challenge”.
The 27-year-old academy product has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his boyhood club having burst onto the scene in February 2016.
Advertisement
But Rashford’s form has dropped dramatically over the past 18 months and he, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was omitted from the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win against Manchester City.
Recently appointed Amorim’s bold derby decision was followed by an eye-catching interview with journalist Henry Winter on X in which the forward admitted he was ready to end his 20-year association with United.
Rashford’s striking comments were put to the head coach 14 hours later at a Wednesday morning press conference nominally previewing the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham.
“No (I’ve not spoken to him),” Amorim said. “Not yet. It was yesterday (when) I gave the day off to the lads, so he’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.”
Asked if he would be happy to keep the forward as part of his plans, the United boss said: “Of course, because this kind of club needs big talents and he’s a big talent.
“So, he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'I just want to help Marcus' - Ruben Amorim happy to keep ‘big talent’ Rashford
RUBEN AMORIM SAID he would be happy for Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United after the homegrown star revealed he was ready for a “new challenge”.
The 27-year-old academy product has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his boyhood club having burst onto the scene in February 2016.
But Rashford’s form has dropped dramatically over the past 18 months and he, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was omitted from the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win against Manchester City.
Recently appointed Amorim’s bold derby decision was followed by an eye-catching interview with journalist Henry Winter on X in which the forward admitted he was ready to end his 20-year association with United.
Rashford’s striking comments were put to the head coach 14 hours later at a Wednesday morning press conference nominally previewing the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham.
“No (I’ve not spoken to him),” Amorim said. “Not yet. It was yesterday (when) I gave the day off to the lads, so he’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.”
Asked if he would be happy to keep the forward as part of his plans, the United boss said: “Of course, because this kind of club needs big talents and he’s a big talent.
“So, he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Amorim Rashford Reaction Soccer