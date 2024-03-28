Amy Broadhurst set to switch national allegiance and seek Olympic qualification with Britain

AMY BROADHURST LOOKS set to switch her national allegiance to Britain in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) have confirmed that Broadhurst has indicated to them her wish to change nationality, and that they “will not stand in her way” if she feels it is in her best interests to box for Team GB.

The 27-year-old Dundalk woman, who won world and European gold medals in 2022, qualifies to represent Britain through her English-born father, Tony. She holds an English senior title among her plethora of ring accolades.

Broadhurst was dismayed last week when she wasn’t given a box-off to earn selection for May’s final Olympic qualifiers, with Offaly’s Gráinne Walsh — who beat Broadhurst in the 66kg national final last year — directly chosen to compete for Ireland in Bangkok.

Walsh missed out on qualification on controversial margins in Italy earlier this month and will get a second chance to punch her ticket to Paris, all but killing the lifelong Olympic dream of Broadhurst who came so close to sealing the deal herself at last summer’s European Games.

But it’s understood that Broadhurst will now seek to box for Britain in Bangkok, and down at her natural weight of lightweight (60kg).

This means that should Broadhurst qualify for the Olympics, she could meet her longtime teammate and rival, Ireland’s reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, in Paris.

“We were contacted by Amy Broadhurst who has indicated that she intends to seek a change of nationality in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games,” read a statement from the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

“We have discussed this with IABA and Sport Ireland and have expressed our disappointment, while wanting to ensure that she understands the full ramifications of this request and the advice she might be receiving if she decides to go ahead with it.

“We have indicated that if she really thinks that this is best for her as a person and an athlete after these discussions that we will not stand in her way.”

It typically takes the International Olympic Committee three years to process an athlete’s application to switch nationalities — but an application can also be expedited by the OCI Executive Board.

The opportunity remains for powerful southpaw Broadhurst to qualify for Paris in a British vest because Team GB has not yet qualified a lightweight (60kg) boxer.

The next Olympic slot, welterweight (66kg), has already been sewn up by Rosie Eccles — against Broadhurst. The Welsh woman edged her smaller Irish opponent by the narrowest of margins at last summer’s European Games to achieve Olympic qualification.

Braodhurst was campaigning for Ireland up at 66kg only because Kellie Harrington occupied the 60kg berth and 63kg — the weight at which Broadhurst won European and world gold in 2022 — is not an Olympic division.

The 27-year-old Louth woman gave up significant size at 66kg and would be considered a live gold-medal contender down at her optimal weight of 60, where Ireland’s Harrington is the defending champion from Tokyo.