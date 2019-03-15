Amy Broadhurst guarantees European silver and books place in lightweight final

Amy Broadhurst celebrates her win at the European U22 Championships today.

AMY BROADHURST WILL take home at least a silver medal from the European U22 Championships in Vladikavkaz, Russia, after defeating France’s Fatia Benmessahel on a unanimous decision.

The Dundalk boxer controlled this afternoon’s fight and books her place in Sunday’s 60kg final – the day of her 22nd birthday – where she will aim for a fifth European gold medal in what is her sixth continental decider appearance in seven years.

She will face either Shona Whitwell (England) or Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli on St. Patrick’s Day.

On Tuesday, the grade’s defending champion overcame Hungary’s Kinga Mezovari in the quarter-final to guarantee herself a bronze medal.

