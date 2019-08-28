This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tears of joy for Broadhurst as she ousts former world champ to seal breakthrough European medal

Amy Broadhurst has earned her spot in the 60kg semi-finals in Madrid, and a second medal for Ireland.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 3:44 PM
30 minutes ago 513 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4785891
Amy Broadhurst is announced the winner of her 60kg quarter-final.
Amy Broadhurst is announced the winner of her 60kg quarter-final.
Amy Broadhurst is announced the winner of her 60kg quarter-final.

AMY BROADHURST HAS won Ireland’s second medal at the Women’s European Elite Boxing Championships in Madrid after winning a thrilling 60kg quarter-final against Russian former world champion Anastasia Belokova to seal at least bronze.

The Dundalk woman, who has a plethora of underage accolades to her name — including consecutive golds at the European U22s — burst into tears as she was awarded a unanimous decision and her first-ever major international medal in the adult ranks.

Broadhurst was fighting in Kellie Harrington’s lightweight division with the world champion from Dublin ruled out through injury, and the Dealgan BC southpaw vindicated recent suggestions that she intends to challenge Harrington for a spot at Tokyo 2020 (the pair traded barbs earlier this year after Broadhurst initially decided against pursuing her domestic rival in the Olympic qualification stakes).

She’ll face the scourge of Irish boxing, Mira Potkonen — who eliminated Katie Taylor from the Rio Olympics and has twice beaten Harrington — in Friday’s semis.

The 22-year-old Broadhurst was adjudged to have beaten third seed Belokova on scores of 30-27 x3 and 29-28×2, both of which were fair.

From the off, she found a home for thudding backhand, setting it up with a snappy jab and countering effectively as the Russian approached.

At the end of the second round, Broadhurst appeared to have Belokova reeling briefly as almost comically she detonated three consecutive overhand lefts, each with a long wind-up and each more thunderous than the last, to rubber-stamp her dominance to that point.

She appeared to tire drastically in the third and final round — the only stanza which was awarded to her opponent (by two of the five judges) — but rallied superbly with a couple of left-hand bombs which seemed to imbue her with a second wind, or just enough adrenaline, to finish on the front foot.

As she awaited the judges’ verdict, Broadhurst could be heard exclaiming ‘please!’ as she glanced toward the sky. She had been denied a bronze medal in highly contentious circumstances during her only other Elite major international tournament, last year’s Worlds, but there was to be no denying her on this occasion.

Cork’s Christina Desmond will face Russian no.2 seed Darima Sandakova in her welterweight (69kg) last-eight tie later on Wednesday, where victory would seal Ireland’s third medal of these Europeans.

Aoife O’Rourke of Roscommon secured Ireland’s first medal by virtue of having reached the semi-finals, in which she’ll compete on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie