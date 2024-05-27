Advertisement
Amy Broadhurst (file photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
Impressive

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst wins on debut for Great Britain

The 27-year-old beat Sheila Martinez of Spain 5-0 in opening Olympic qualifier.
11.58am, 27 May 2024
AMY BROADHURST HAS won her opening Olympic qualifier on her debut for Great Britain.

The Dundalk fighter, who made the controversial switch after not being selected in the Ireland team, triumphed in emphatic fashion in her lightweight bout.

Broadhurst earned the unanimous 5-0 victory over Sheila Martinez of Spain in the opening last-32 clash and will take on Terris Smith or Aslahan Mehmedov in the last 16.

There are three spots in the 60kg division up for grabs in Paris and Broadhurst must qualify for the final in Bangkok to reach this summer’s Games, or face a box-off to take the third place.

“I’m glad to get the first one out of the way,” Broadhurst said to GB Boxing.

“It’s OK sparring and stuff but the nerves before a fight are completely different so it’s good to finally be back in there at my natural weight as well.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch of people to be working with. They’ve been amazing to me.”

