A Golden Day: Magnificent Broadhurst and O'Rourke claim World Championship double for Ireland

AMY BROADHURST AND Lisa O’Rourke have each won gold for Ireland at the Elite Women’s Boxing World Championships in Istanbul.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst, 25, beat Algerian opponent Imane Khelif on a 5-0 unanimous decision in their light-welterweight (63kg) final to become only Ireland’s fourth ever World Championship gold medallist after Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington.

Roscommon’s O’Rourke, 20, penned her name in that illustrious list in the very next bout, earning a hard-fought 4-1 split decision over Mozambique’s Alcinda Panguane in the light-middleweight (70kg) showpiece.

More to follow.

