Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

A Golden Day: Magnificent Broadhurst and O'Rourke claim World Championship double for Ireland

The Dundalk woman joins Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington as a World Championship gold medal winner.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 19 May 2022, 5:38 PM
21 minutes ago 4,976 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5768446
Broadhurst celebrates her crowning moment.
Broadhurst celebrates her crowning moment.
Broadhurst celebrates her crowning moment.

Updated 21 minutes ago

AMY BROADHURST AND Lisa O’Rourke have each won gold for Ireland at the Elite Women’s Boxing World Championships in Istanbul.

Dundalk woman Broadhurst, 25, beat Algerian opponent Imane Khelif on a 5-0 unanimous decision in their light-welterweight (63kg) final to become only Ireland’s fourth ever World Championship gold medallist after Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and Kellie Harrington.

Roscommon’s O’Rourke, 20, penned her name in that illustrious list in the very next bout, earning a hard-fought 4-1 split decision over Mozambique’s Alcinda Panguane in the light-middleweight (70kg) showpiece.

More to follow.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie