Clean sweep for Ireland as Broadhurst through at World Championships

Source: AIBA/YouTube

TEAM IRELAND’S EXCELLENT start at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship gathered further pace on Sunday morning as Amy Broadhurst emphatically booked her place in the last 16 of the lightweight division.

The 22-year-old from Dundalk scored a unanimous decision victory over German opponent Maya Kleinhans in her opening bout in Siberia, with Broadhurst becoming the fourth Irish boxer to advance through.

On Saturday, Michaela Walsh booked her place in the featherweight last 16 with victory over Carmara Fatoumata, while flyweight Ceire Smith and Cork welter Christina Desmond have also progressed at the 67-nation tournament.

Walsh, a European silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth finalist, meets Ulan-Ude native Liudmila Vorontsova on Tuesday, while Smith is due in the ring against North Korea’s number one seed Mi Choi Pang on the same day.

Desmond faces Canada’s Pam American finalist Myriam Da Silva on Wednesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!