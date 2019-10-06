This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clean sweep for Ireland as Broadhurst through at World Championships

The Dundalk boxer scored an emphatic points victory over her German opponent this morning.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 11:59 AM
55 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4839348

Screenshot 2019-10-06 at 11.52.17 Source: AIBA/YouTube

TEAM IRELAND’S EXCELLENT start at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship gathered further pace on Sunday morning as Amy Broadhurst emphatically booked her place in the last 16 of the lightweight division.

The 22-year-old from Dundalk scored a unanimous decision victory over German opponent Maya Kleinhans in her opening bout in Siberia, with Broadhurst becoming the fourth Irish boxer to advance through.

On Saturday, Michaela Walsh booked her place in the featherweight last 16 with victory over Carmara Fatoumata, while flyweight Ceire Smith and Cork welter Christina Desmond have also progressed at the 67-nation tournament.

Walsh, a European silver medallist and two-time Commonwealth finalist, meets Ulan-Ude native Liudmila Vorontsova on Tuesday, while Smith is due in the ring against North Korea’s number one seed Mi Choi Pang on the same day.

Desmond faces Canada’s Pam American finalist Myriam Da Silva on Wednesday.

