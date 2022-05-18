Membership : Access or Sign Up
Broadhurst and O'Rourke guaranteed silver after booking spots in World Championships final

The Irish pair came through this afternoon’s semi-final in Turkey.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 May 2022, 2:08 PM
Amy Broadhurst (file photo).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRISH BOXERS AMY Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke have both progressed to the finals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

25-year-old Broadhurst had to dig deep to earn a 4-1 split decision win over Parveen Hooda of India in this afternoon’s 63kg semi-final. 

Louth native Broadhurst will face Imane Khelif in the final on Thursday evening, after the Algerian’s win over Dutch fighter Chelsey Heijnen.  

Meanwhile, Roscommon’s O’Rourke met Turkey’s Sema Caliskan in the 70kg semi-final.

And the 20-year-old produced a dominant performance against the local fighter to earn a unanimous decision, 5-0. 

Her opponent will be either Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan or Mozambique’s Alcinda Panguana.

Both fighters are now guaranteed at least a silver medal and they will be aiming to emulate the achievements of Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington by taking home the gold for Ireland. 

