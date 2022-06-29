Former Armagh footballer selected by Fremantle in the AFLW Draft

FORMER ARMAGH FOOTBALLER Amy Mulholland has been selected by Fremantle with the 83 pick in the NAB AFLW Draft, taking the total number of Irish players signed up for the upcoming season to 21.

Mulholland moved to Perth from Ireland for non-football reasons in 2020. She previously won Division 2 player of the year in 2018.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who plays as a small forward, has enjoyed a remarkable rise in the sport. She kicked 48 goals from 12 games for Wembley Amateurs in 2021. A year later she stepped up to the reserve league, WAFLW, where she played with Subiaco.

A small forward that can make a serious impact. Welcome to Freo Amy Mulholland 🤝 #foreverfreo #AFLWDraft pic.twitter.com/Sv0CCzZRnN — Fremantle Dockers AFLW (@freodockersAFLW) June 29, 2022

Mulholland will be one of three Irish players on the Dockers list this year. Leitrim star Aine Tighe recently agreed an extension with the club after a superb season. Meath All-Ireland winner Orlagh Lally has also joined the club for the upcoming campaign.

“Amy had a really good season in the amateurs last year. This year she tried her hand with Subiaco and played some really good games but had limited opportunity due to injury,” said coach Trent Cooper.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“We’re really excited about what she can do. She’s really strong on both sides of her body and can hit the scoreboard.”

Irish players locked in for AFLW 7.0