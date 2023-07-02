Bray's Amy Wall triumphs to claim gold at European Games

IT WAS a day to remember for Ireland’s Amy Wall at the European Games as she took gold in her Women’s Full Contact -60kg final in Poland.

The Bray star overcame Norway’s Mariell Straume, becoming the first Irish kickboxer to win a European Games gold medal in the process.

Elsewhere, there was frustration for Conor McGlinchey.

In the Men’s Point Fighting -84kg Final bout, he narrowly lost out 16-15 to Germany’s Gabriel Peters.

In addition, Nathan Tait also had to settle for a silver medal after suffering a 15-5 defeat in the Men’s Point Fighting -84kg Final against Martin Balint of Hungary.

Meanwhile, Liam Jegou and Jake Cochrane were competing in the Men’s Canoe Semi-Finals.

Both missed out on a top-10 finish required to progress, finishing 24th and 30th respectively.

It also wasn’t to be for Michaela Corcoran in the equivalent women’s event, as she finished 30th.

Alistair McCreery also did not advance in the Kayak Cross quarter-final.

The Belfast native just missed out on a top-two place needed to reach the semis, ultimately finishing third.

Earlier, Roscommon boxer Aoife O’Rourke emulated Wall by claiming gold in her bout.