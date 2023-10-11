Advertisement
Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo An will be free to return to competition on 1 December.
Golf
South Korea's An Byeong-hun hit with doping ban by PGA Tour
An banned for three months after testing positive for substance found in over-the-counter cough medicine.
1 hour ago

SOUTH KOREA’S AN Byeong-hun was suspended for three months by the PGA Tour on Wednesday for violating its anti-doping policy with a cough medicine available over the counter in his homeland.

The 32-year-old from Seoul was issued a ban retroactive to 31 August so An will be able to return to competition on 1 December.

An tested positive, the tour said, for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that was contained in the cough medication.

“He has cooperated fully with the tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension,” the tour said in a statement.

An will miss autumn events that are mainly targeted at players trying to earn their tour status for next season, something An has already done.

An played in 31 events during the 2022-23 season and matched the best PGA finish of his career by sharing second last August at the Wyndham Championship. He also shared third last July at the Scottish Open.

World number 53 An won his biggest title at the 2015 BMW Championship on the European Tour.

In 2009, An became the youngest winner of the US Amateur at age 17.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
