Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Ancelotti capable of working anywhere 'at the top level' after Napoli sacking, says Lampard

The Arsenal-linked manager will return to the top echelon of football, according to Frank Lampard.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,483 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4927261
Former Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
FRANK LAMPARD BACKED Carlo Ancelotti to bounce back at the top level after Napoli sacked the experienced Italian on Tuesday.

Ancelotti was dismissed three hours after leading the club to a 4-0 victory over Genk, which confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Poor results in Serie A and rumours of discontent at Stadio San Paolo had placed pressure on the ex-Milan head coach for a number of weeks.

Links to the vacant posts at Everton and Arsenal have already emerged and Blues boss Lampard, who played under Ancelotti at Stamford Bridge, suggested the 60-year-old would have no trouble finding another high-profile position.

“I have huge respect for him, I am very sorry for him,” Lampard said after Chelsea’s win over Lille.

“I know it was a tough job for him lately. I saw his interview before the game and I thought it was a very typically classy interview in what seemed a very tough time for him. He always handles himself brilliantly.

“I think he can work anywhere in the world at the top level, of course.”

Ancelotti is a three-time Champions League winner as a coach and boasts league titles in Italy, Germany, France and England, but his most recent jobs have produced mixed results.

He spent just over 18 months in charge of Napoli and leaves with the club sitting seventh in Serie A.

Former Partenopei player Jorginho said: “I didn’t know about it. I’m really sorry. I never met him but I heard a lot of good things about him from my former team-mates.

They told me he is a great man and manager. I’m sorry for everything that is happening in Napoli. It’s a difficult moment for them.

“I hope that they will be back at the top as they were for years until this bad moment. I’m really surprised. I was not expecting Napoli [to have] trouble and I’m sorry, because I’ll always love Napoli.”

Napoli are expected to name Gennaro Gattuso as Ancelotti’s replacement.

