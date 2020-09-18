BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 18 September 2020
'We're honoured to have him as captain... Seamus can play until he's 40'

The Republic of Ireland full-back will make his 250th Premier League start tomorrow against West Brom.

By Paul Dollery Friday 18 Sep 2020, 5:57 PM
Everton's Seamus Coleman being tracked by Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham during last weekend's Premier League opener.
Everton's Seamus Coleman being tracked by Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham during last weekend's Premier League opener.
CARLO ANCELOTTI HAS paid tribute to Seamus Coleman on the eve of the Irish full-back’s 250th start in the Premier League.

The Everton manager also believes that his captain, who turns 32 next month, is nowhere near the end of his career.

Having helped the Toffees to begin their Premier League campaign with last weekend’s win at Tottenham Hotspur, Coleman will make a milestone appearance when West Bromwich Albion visit Goodison Park tomorrow.

“He will start, so congratulations to him. It’s a great achievement,” Ancelotti said today of a man who reportedly cost Everton just £60,000 when he joined from Sligo Rovers in January 2009.

“We’re honoured to have him as captain in this team. Seamus can play until he’s 40. He still believes he’s young.”

Coleman was included in Stephen Kenny’s first squad as Ireland senior manager but was an unused substitute for the games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month.

Tottenham’s Matt Doherty started in place of the Donegal native, who has won 56 caps to daye. Shane Duffy assumed the role of captain.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

