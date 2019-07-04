This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG sign Ander Herrera on free transfer following his Man United departure

The 29-year-old Spaniard has completed his expected move to Paris.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 6:09 PM
Signed, sealed, delivered: Ander Herrera.
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE completed the free transfer of Ander Herrera following his Manchester United departure.

Herrera, 29, ran down his contract at Old Trafford and has subsequently signed a five-year deal in Paris.

United struggled to challenge for major honours on a regular basis during Herrera’s time at the club, and he highlighted PSG’s recent record of winning titles as a major reason for choosing them.

“Paris Saint-Germain are the greatest club in France,” he told PSG’s website. “They keep on improving and compete to win every possible title.

I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colours. I hope to continue to make history with the club. Joining this club is an amazing feeling.

“I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion.

“I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”

United had been eager to extend Herrera’s stay at the club, having joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2014.

However, the Red Devils are reported to have baulked at his salary demands, allowing PSG to complete a deal once Herrera’s departure was confirmed in April.

Spain international Herrera provides much-needed midfield reinforcements for PSG, after they found themselves short of numbers in the centre last term.

Following the departures of Lassana Diarra and Adrien Rabiot, he becomes only PSG’s third senior central midfielder alongside Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes, who had been linked with a move after an unimpressive first few months at the club.

