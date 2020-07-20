This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper scores 90th-minute equaliser in Sweden

Anders Lindegaard earned a point for Helsingborg against fellow strugglers Falkenberg.

By Paul Dollery Monday 20 Jul 2020, 2:31 PM
32 minutes ago 1,462 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5154645

soccer-barclays-premier-league-manchester-united-v-norwich-city-old-trafford Anders Lindegaard spent four-and-a-half years at Manchester United. Source: EMPICS Sport

GOALKEEPER ANDERS LINDEGAARD was the unlikely hero for Helsingborg yesterday as they snatched a draw away to fellow strugglers Falkenberg in dramatic circumstances.

Best known for his four-and-a-half-year spell at Manchester United, Lindegaard got his head to a 90th-minute corner to earn his side a 2-2 draw.

It was a fine finish and a significant one too, as it kept Helsingborg – who are managed by former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg – off the foot of the Swedish top flight.

(Click here if you are unable to view the video above)

Lindegaard joined Helsingborg last summer after nearly a decade in England, where he also had spells with West Bromwich Albion, Preston North End and Burnley.

The Danish international was brought to Manchester United from Norwegian club Aalesund by Alex Ferguson in January 2011. He made 29 appearances in all competitions while providing back-up to Edwin van der Sar and – later – David de Gea.

Lindegaard won a Premier League medal at the end of the 2012-13 season, having played 10 games during the campaign.

