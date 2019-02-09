This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I worked my entire life for this sport': Anderson Silva brought to tears ahead of UFC comeback

Having not stepped foot in the octagon since 2017, the Brazilian was overcome with emotion in Melbourne on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 8:59 AM
Anderson Silva.

UFC FIGHTER ANDERSON Silva broke down in tears as he prepares to make his long-awaited return at UFC 234 in Australia.

Silva (34-8-0, 1 NC), one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history who held the middleweight title for seven years between 2006 and 2013, has not stepped foot in the octagon since his win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in 2017.

The 43-year-old Brazilian great will face Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya (15-0) in his comeback fight in Melbourne on Sunday and after making weight, Silva was overcome with emotion.

“Thank you guys. I worked my entire life for this sport,” Silva said on Saturday.

“I have tried to do my best and I need to say thank you to God for giving me one more shot, one more time.”

Undefeated opponent Adesanya, 29, was also trying to fight off tears heading into the Rod Laver Arena showdown.

“He’s going to make me cry,” Adesanya said. “F*** him. I’m a fan of this man, but just because I’m a fan, that doesn’t mean that he can can catch these hands and feet and elbows.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have some fun and I’ll send him off in a nice way.”

