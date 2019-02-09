'I worked my entire life for this sport': Anderson Silva brought to tears ahead of UFC comeback

UFC FIGHTER ANDERSON Silva broke down in tears as he prepares to make his long-awaited return at UFC 234 in Australia.

Silva (34-8-0, 1 NC), one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history who held the middleweight title for seven years between 2006 and 2013, has not stepped foot in the octagon since his win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in 2017.

The 43-year-old Brazilian great will face Nigerian-New Zealander Israel Adesanya (15-0) in his comeback fight in Melbourne on Sunday and after making weight, Silva was overcome with emotion.

“Thank you guys. I worked my entire life for this sport,” Silva said on Saturday.

“I have tried to do my best and I need to say thank you to God for giving me one more shot, one more time.”

Undefeated opponent Adesanya, 29, was also trying to fight off tears heading into the Rod Laver Arena showdown.

“He’s going to make me cry,” Adesanya said. “F*** him. I’m a fan of this man, but just because I’m a fan, that doesn’t mean that he can can catch these hands and feet and elbows.

“Tomorrow we’re going to have some fun and I’ll send him off in a nice way.”

