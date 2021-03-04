BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 4 March 2021
Ireland duo Coscoran and Robinson through to European Indoors 1,500m final

The pair both came home in third place in their respective heats.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 4 Mar 2021, 10:44 PM
IRELAND DUO ANDREW Coscoran and Paul Robinson have both qualified for the final of the men’s 1,500m at the European Indoors Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland.

The pair both came home in third place in their respective heats, with the final to come tomorrow night at 8.35pm.

Coscoran clocked a time of 3:39.00 in his heat, making an impressive push for a qualification spot on the home stretch to take third on the line.

Spain’s Ignacio Fontes took first place in 3:38.68.

Robinson, who clocked a time of 3:40.03, was in third place at the bell and looked to be sneaking up into second on the final bend. He made a strong charge for home but was kept in third at the finish by Filip Sasinek of the Czech Republic.

Luke McCann was also in action in the 1,500m, finishing fifth in his heat which sees him narrowly miss out on a place in the final.

Elsewhere, Michelle Finn finished ninth in her heat of the women’s 3,000m in 9:05.44, which is three seconds off her season’s best. 

There are more Irish athletes in action again in Poland tomorrow.

Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, and Sharlene Mawdsley will all line up in round 1 of the 400 metres at 10.22am on Friday morning.

Síofra Cléirigh Buttner, Nadia Power and Georgia Hartigan are in action in the heats of the women’s 800m heats later in the afternoon at 12pm, while Mark English, Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons gear up for the heats of the men’s 800m at 6.55pm.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

Sinead Farrell
