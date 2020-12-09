Quins centre Esterhuizen to miss Munster clash after ban for striking with elbow

HARLEQUINS CENTRE ANDRÉ Esterhuizen has been handed a four-week ban for striking with the elbow during last weekend’s Premiership win over Gloucester.

The suspension means the South Africa international will miss Harlequins’ visit to Thomond Park to take on Munster in the Heineken Champions Cup this Sunday.

The powerful midfielder joined Quins ahead of the 2020/21 season and was making just his third appearance for the club when he was sent off against Gloucester after replays showed him elbowing Lloyd Evans in the face.

Esterhuizen admitted to the charge and has been banned for four weeks.

“Esterhuizen was shown a red card by referee Ian Tempest in the 45th minute of the match between Gloucester and Harlequins on Sunday 6 Dec 2020,” reads a statement from the RFU.

“This was for striking with the elbow, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.12.

“The player accepted the charge and was given a four-week suspension by the independent panel comprising Daniel White (chair), with Matthew Weaver and Mitch Read. He is free to play again on 5 January 2021.”