Manchester United are set to have Andre Onana for their home match against Tottenham. Bradley Collyer/PA
AFCON

Andre Onana set to face Tottenham after delaying Afcon link-up with Cameroon

Manchester United face Spurs on 14 January, with Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations campaign starting the next day.
1 hour ago

ANDRE ONANA WILL link up with the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after Manchester United play Tottenham on 14 January.

It had been reported that United were in talks with Onana’s national team over the goalkeeper’s release date for the tournament in Ivory Coast that gets under way a week on Saturday.

It’s understood that the 27-year-old is now set stay with the club for their Premier League match against Spurs at Old Trafford before joining up with Cameroon – whose campaign then starts on 15 January with a match against Guinea.

United also have one fixture before the Tottenham game, playing at Wigan in the FA Cup third round next Monday.

The Cameroonian football association is understood to have agreed to be flexible on the release date for a player who was persuaded to come out of international retirement earlier this season.

Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan last summer, had quit international football after the 2022 World Cup following a dispute with head coach Rigobert Song.

Erik ten Hag’s side could be boosted further for their clash with Tottenham after confirming that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have both returned to training following long-term injuries.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro has not played since the Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle on 1 November, while influential defender Martinez has been sidelined since September.

United said on Wednesday that the pair had started full training with the team after working individually in recent weeks.

Press Association
