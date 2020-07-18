This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 18 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup-winning Germany winger retires from football at 29

Andre Schürrle provided the assist for his country’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.

By AFP Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 1:35 PM
53 minutes ago 2,101 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5153712
Andre Schürrle after the 2014 World Cup final.
Image: PA
Andre Schürrle after the 2014 World Cup final.
Andre Schürrle after the 2014 World Cup final.
Image: PA

GERMANY WINGER ANDRE Schürrle has announced his retirement, aged just 29, as the 2014 World Cup winner opened up on his experiences of professional football.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund cancelled the former Chelsea player’s contract by mutual consent with a year left to run and Schürrle said the decision to retire “has long been maturing in me”.

“You always have to play a certain role to survive in the business, otherwise you’ll lose your job and won’t get another one,” Schürrle told Der Spiegel magazine.

“Only performance on the pitch counts. Vulnerability and weakness shouldn’t exist at any time,” he added, having come to the conclusion: “I don’t need any more applause”.

It was Schürrle’s extra-time cross in the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Götze volleyed home to seal Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina.

Schürrle said Brazil 2014 was “the best time of my life” and saw being with the German national team as a safe haven.

“It was an escape from the rut that you have at your club every day,” he said.

However, he admits he “fell into a deep hole” playing under Jose Mourinho during his two years at Stamford Bridge from 2013 until 2015.

“I didn’t want to play football anymore. I was completely finished,” Schürrle revealed.

He returned to the Bundesliga in 2015 with Wolfsburg and a year later joined Dortmund for €30million, but it was not a successful move.

After failing to win a first-team place and picking up injuries, Schürrle was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending the 2018/19 season at Fulham.

As far back as 2015 at Wolfsburg, he had thoughts of “throwing everything away” and again came close to retiring at Dortmund when twice sidelined by injury in 2017.

“The social expectation is that you can’t really stop until in your mid-30s,” he added.

The German media often refered to Schürrle as a “discarded world champion”, which hit him hard.

“There were things that I took very much to heart. You’re either a fool or a hero. There is nothing in between,” added Schürrle, who made 57 appearances and scored 22 goals for Germany.

He says he will take his time to decide on his future career and admits “all the money I have earned is a huge relief”. 

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie