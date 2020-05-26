This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After doubts over his future, Villas-Boas makes decision to stay on as Marseille coach

Villas-Boas led Marseille to second place in the Ligue 1 season which was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By AFP Tuesday 26 May 2020, 10:07 AM
8 minutes ago 74 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5107610
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

ANDRE VILLAS-BOAS will return as Marseille coach for next season, the club announced on Monday, despite widespread reports the Portuguese was set to leave after just one year in charge.

“After several discussions in recent days with Frank McCourt and Jacques-Henri Eyraud, Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that he wants to continue working with OM next season,” the club told AFP.

Last week, Marseille offered Villas-Boas — whose existing deal runs until the end of next season — a two-year contract extension as doubts persisted over his future at the club following the departure of right-hand man and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta.

Villas-Boas, 42, led former European champions Marseille to second place behind Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 season which was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marseille, who are owned by American tycoon Frank McCourt, are therefore set to feature in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2013/14.

om-coach-andre-villas-boas-on-wall-painting-marseille New mural representing Andre Villas-Boas, coach of the Olympique de Marseille, created by the French street artist Franck Conte. Source: Poupart Julien/ABACA

However, the former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach has expressed concern about the club’s ability to invest in new signings for next season.

Confirmation that Villas-Boas — who is popular with Marseille fans — will remain in charge came just hours after supporters groups castigated the board for what they called “years of ruinous management”.

Fans criticised the system of refunds for seat-holders deprived of matches after the season ended prematurely. One option proposed by the club was for ticket holders to forgo a refund and donate the money instead to help its finances.

- Financial troubles -

“It seemed logical to us a month ago to give this money to the club to help it through a difficult period,” the fans wrote in a joint statement.

“However, information since then has led us to question this. It’s clear that we are in financial difficulty due to years of ruinous management.

“It’s easy to ask for financial support from fans, while at the same time the president is incapable of overseeing a dressing room with astronomical salary claims.”

Spending since former Los Angeles Dodgers owner McCourt bought the club in 2016 has been way beyond the limits set out in UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

They lost 91 million euros ($98 million) last season and that will be compounded by further losses this season, made worse by the coronavirus crisis.

UEFA announced in March that Marseille had been referred to the adjudicatory chamber of their Club Financial Control Body for not complying with an agreement to balance their books.

The club had already signed a “settlement agreement” which set out that Marseille would have to play with a reduced squad in their next European campaign and pay back up to four million euros of any prize money.

Now further sanctions are inevitable, with sports daily L’Equipe suggesting they could even be excluded from the next Champions League.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie