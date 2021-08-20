Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira makes Flamengo loan move

The 25-year-old midfielder has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,177 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5528308
Andreas Pereira.
Image: Simon Cooper
Andreas Pereira.
Andreas Pereira.
Image: Simon Cooper

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Andreas Pereira has joined Flamengo on loan for the rest of the season.

Pereira, 25, has made 75 appearances for United, scoring four goals, and is no stranger to loan spells during his time at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian spent two seasons on loan in Spain – at Granada in 2016-17 and at Valencia the following campaign – and had another temporary spell in Italy with Lazio last term.

Pereira returned to United this summer and scored a stunning goal in the pre-season friendly against Brentford.

But United explained Pereira’s departure to his native Brazil, saying: “With so much competition for places at Old Trafford, particularly in the forward positions, the decision was taken for Andreas to join Flamengo this season.

“Everybody at United wishes him well for the campaign ahead.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie