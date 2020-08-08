This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as manager

Pirlo replaces the sacked Maurizio Sarri in spite of having no previous coaching experience.

By AFP Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 7:15 PM
File photo of Andrea Pirlo.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS HAVE APPOINTED their former player Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new manager, replacing Maurizio Sarri,

Sarri, 61, was sacked after just one season as the nine-time reigning Serie A champions crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon.

Juve have now appointed Pirlo as the club’s new boss, in spite of his being appointed the club’s U23s coach just last month. 

The 41-year-old has no previous coaching experience. 

A midfielder, Pirlo began his playing career at Brescia and went on to play for Inter, AC Milan and Juve before moving in 2015 for two seasons with New York City FC in the MLS.

During his four seasons with Juventus he won Serie A four times and one Italian Cup.

Capped 116 times for Italy, Pirlo was a key figure in the team that won the 2006 World Cup. He also won two Champions Leagues and two league titles with Milan during his 22-year playing career.

- © AFP 2020

