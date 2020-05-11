This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Atalanta youth midfielder dies aged 19 after suffering aneurysm

Andrea Rinadli fell ill while training at his home on Friday, and passed away earlier today.

By AFP Monday 11 May 2020, 5:24 PM
11 minutes ago 191 Views No Comments
Andrea Rinaldi.
Andrea Rinaldi.
Andrea Rinaldi.

SERIE A CLUB Atalanta paid tribute to young midfielder Andrea Rinaldi who died on Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The 19-year-old became ill on Friday while training at his home in Como, in the north of Italy, and passed away in hospital in Varese three days later.

Rinaldi came through Atalanta’s youth system after joining the Bergamo club at the age of 13, playing through to the U19 side.

He won an U17 Scudetto and Italian SuperCup with the outfit and was on loan this season to fourth-tier Serie D side Legnano, just outside Milan.

“President Antonio Percassi and the entire Atalanta family are deeply moved and feel the pain of Andrea Rinaldi’s family and AC Legnano,” the team said.

“Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon.”

© – AFP 2020

