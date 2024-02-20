Germany World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63

ANDREAS BREHME, WHO scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1990 World Cup final, has died aged 63.

The defender scored from the penalty spot late on to give his country a 1-0 win over Argentina in Rome.

He played for Bayern Munich and Kaiserslautern, winning the Bundesliga with both and also lifted the Serie A title with Inter Milan.

Bayern said the former left-back will be remembered as a “very special person”.

The club posted on X: “FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme. The German record champion is united in mourning with his relatives and friends.

“We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts – as a world champion and even more so as a very special person. He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!”