Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 26°C Monday 11 July 2022
Advertisement

Man United midfielder Pereira completes transfer to Fulham

The Cottagers have signed the Brazilian for an initial €9.3 million.

By Press Association Monday 11 Jul 2022, 5:43 PM
13 minutes ago 341 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5814154

FULHAM HAVE SIGNED Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011, has joined the Cottagers for an initial £8million (€9.3m) and a further £2m (€2.3m) in potential add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Fulham have an option of an extra year in his contract which could tie to him to Craven Cottage until 2027.

Pereira made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo, but has left in search of more regular action.

Pereira said on Fulham’s website: “I’m very happy to be here and I can’t wait to start the season with Fulham.

I want to help Fulham as much as I can to be where they belong. Marco Silva was very important for this. I spoke a lot with him, and he was a key factor in me being here.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie