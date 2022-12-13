Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
Advertisement

Munster trio extend contracts until 2025 as Ryan departs in January

The province offered Ryan a new deal but the tight head prop has opted to ‘pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

18 minutes ago 1,128 Views 1 Comment
The trio will be staying with Munster until 2025.
The trio will be staying with Munster until 2025.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

MUNSTER RUGBY HAS announced that Andrew Conway, Jack Crowley, and Jack O’Donoghue have all signed two-year contract extensions that will keep them at the province until 2025.

Conway, who is in his 10th year with Munster, has yet to feature in this season’s campaign as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since June. The 31-year-old has scored 49 tries in 149 appearances for the club.

O’Donoghue is the only player to feature in every game so far this season and was crowned as Player of the Year for the 2021 campaign.

Crowley was part of the Emerging Ireland tour that enjoyed success in South Africa at the beginning of the season, and recently made his his Ireland debut against Fiji in the Autumn Series.

Meanwhile, John Ryan will depart the province at the end of January when his short-term contract will be completed.

The province said in a statement today that they offered Ryan a contract extension, but the tight head prop has opted to pursue an opportunity elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Stephen Archer (ankle) and Jack O’Sullivan (knee) are increasing their training volumes this week as they continue their return from injury.

Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), and Simon Zebo (knee) and are all continuing with rehab work.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie