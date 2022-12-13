Munster trio extend contracts until 2025 as Ryan departs in January

The trio will be staying with Munster until 2025.

MUNSTER RUGBY HAS announced that Andrew Conway, Jack Crowley, and Jack O’Donoghue have all signed two-year contract extensions that will keep them at the province until 2025.

Conway, who is in his 10th year with Munster, has yet to feature in this season’s campaign as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since June. The 31-year-old has scored 49 tries in 149 appearances for the club.

O’Donoghue is the only player to feature in every game so far this season and was crowned as Player of the Year for the 2021 campaign.

Crowley was part of the Emerging Ireland tour that enjoyed success in South Africa at the beginning of the season, and recently made his his Ireland debut against Fiji in the Autumn Series.

Meanwhile, John Ryan will depart the province at the end of January when his short-term contract will be completed.

The province said in a statement today that they offered Ryan a contract extension, but the tight head prop has opted to pursue an opportunity elsewhere for the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Stephen Archer (ankle) and Jack O’Sullivan (knee) are increasing their training volumes this week as they continue their return from injury.

Tom Ahern (shoulder), RG Snyman (knee), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head), Jack Daly (knee), Andrew Conway (knee), Keynan Knox (knee), and Simon Zebo (knee) and are all continuing with rehab work.

