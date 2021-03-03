BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

'He’s still one of the premier wingers in Ireland' - Conway back in action

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured in the Six Nations but made his Munster comeback two weekends ago.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 6:00 AM
7 minutes ago 53 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5370023
Conway hasn't featured in the current Six Nations.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Conway hasn't featured in the current Six Nations.
Conway hasn't featured in the current Six Nations.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THIS TIME LAST year, Andrew Conway was absolutely flying. He started all three of Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations games up until the postponement of the championship, delivering a particularly impressive performance in the victory over Wales.  

Having been excellent for Munster in the 2019/20 campaign too, Conway had his sights set on earning a place on the 2021 Lions tour as rugby moved towards its resumption last August.

And it was a realistic objective, given that the Dublin native had been playing excellent rugby on a consistent basis.

But it has unfortunately been a frustrating time for the wing recently, with a head injury slowing Conway’s momentum and others pushing ahead of him in the competitive back three battle in the Ireland squad.

Conway has made only three appearances for province and country since November. He has been part of the Ireland squad for the current Six Nations but hasn’t featured on the pitch.

In that sense, his return for Munster for their away win against Edinburgh two weekends ago was very welcome. A linebreak late on was a reminder of how dangerous Conway can be.

AC

Conway, who signed a new three-season deal with Munster last year, was back in Ireland camp last week but didn’t feature in the win over Italy and is now on provincial duty once again as they prepare for Friday night’s Pro14 clash with Connacht at Thomond Park.

Having shown glimpses of his true quality against Edinburgh, there’s no doubting Conway will be motivated to build on that this weekend as he aims to muscle back into Andy Farrell’s Ireland team.

“Andrew’s in a very good place,” said Munster boss Johann van Graan yesterday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Obviously he played against Edinburgh for us, it was a comeback performance after quite a bit of time away from the game. He’s in a very good space and he’s available for selection on the weekend.

“He’s still one of the premier wingers in Ireland and still one of the important players – phenomenal in the air, his finishing ability, his X-factor.

“There’s a long season to go and he’s very important for us in terms of where we want to get to in the coming weeks.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie