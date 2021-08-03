Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 August 2021
Andrew Coscoran qualifies for semi-finals of 1500m

The Balbriggan man came in eighth in a strong heat.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 1:53 AM
Andrew Coscoran (file photo)
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
A STRONG FINISH saw Andrew Coscoran finish eighth in heat three of the 1500m at the Japan National Stadium and qualify for Thursday’s semi-finals.

A fast race saw Coscoran cross in a time of 3:37.11.

The Balbriggan man, who was the first Team Ireland athlete in action today, got off to a strong start and was well-positioned at eighth at the midway point of the race.

However as the leaders picked up the pace Coscoran slipped as far back at 12th.

But Coscoran timed his final push well to move past three competitors over the final 200m and come in eighth, his time enough to send him through to the semi-finals as a fastest qualifier.

Great Britain’s Jake Heyward won the race at a time of 3:36.14, with Ethiopia’s Teddese Lemie second and Stewart McSweyn of Australia third.

“I knew it would take something big to get into the semis, I just went out there and hurt,” Coscoran told RTÉ.

“It’s hot, it’s uncomfortable, I knew a lot of lads would struggle with the pressure and the heat, but I just went out and hurt and it was good enough.

“At the end of the day I probably wasn’t supposed to make the semis so we’ll have to re-evaluate now.”

