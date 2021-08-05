Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

'The standard is insane': Andrew Coscoran finishes 10th in Olympic 1500m semi

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang set a new Olympic record of 3:31.65 in the second semi-final.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 12:52 PM
33 minutes ago 1,405 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515244
Coscoran was less than two-tenths of a second outside his PB.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Coscoran was less than two-tenths of a second outside his PB.
Coscoran was less than two-tenths of a second outside his PB.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANDREW COSCORAN BOWED out of the Tokyo Olympics with a 10th-place finish in the semi-finals of the men’s 1500m on Thursday.

Balbriggin’s Coscoran clocked a time of 3:35.84 — less than two-tenths of a second outside his personal best.

But it wasn’t enough to get him into the top five of a fiercely competitive semi-final and an automatic place in Saturday’s final.

Britain’s Jake Wightman was first across the line in 3:33.48 with America’s Cole Hocker and reigning world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya also running sub-3:34 times in second and third.

“I’m just surprised,” Coscoran told RTÉ afterwards. “I ran 3:35.8 there, which is pretty good, but I’m still way off. The standard is insane.

“There’s class guys in there. I’m happy to able to run in there and mix with them.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

On his tactics, he explained: “I knew it was quick so I just went to the back and tried to tuck in and wait for guys to die off the pace.

“I knew they were going to run fast but everyone was able to hold it together and I wasn’t able to come through like I wanted to.”

In the second semi-final, Kenya’s Abel Kipsang set a new Olympic record of 3:31.65 to beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, who ran 3:32.13

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie