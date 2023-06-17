Coscoran breaks Irish 1,500m record after impressive run in Nice

ANDREW COSCORAN HAS broken the national record for the 1,500m after an impressive performance at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice.

Coscoran clocked an excellent time of 3:32.68 to clinch the win and also break Ray Flynn’s record of 3:33.5 which he set in Oslo in 1982. The Dubliner was in second place coming into the final bend of the race before surging through the gears to overtake New Zealand’s Samuel Tanner while also holding off Niels Laros of the Netherlands.

Tyrone’s Nick Griggs was also running in the 1,500m in Nice, where he ran a superb 3:36.09 to finish ninth and break the Irish U20 record set by Cian McPhillips which was 3:40.56.

Both the Irish U-20 and senior 1500m records smashed at @MeetingNikaia as @nickgriggs4321 goes 3:36.09, taking four seconds off Cian McPhillips' record of 3:40.56 and @AndrewCoscoran clocks 3:32.68 to win and break his 3:33.49 mark from indoors this year.



