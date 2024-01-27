Coscoran breaks Irish indoor 5000m record as Lavin clocks PB in Astana

ANDREW COSCORAN SMASHED the Irish indoor 5000m record overnight Stateside.

The 27-year-old Dubliner clocked a time of 13.12.56 to finish seventh at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston.

South Africa’s Adriaan Wildschutt won it out 12.56.76.

Coscoran, who runs for Star of the Sea AC, shaved four seconds off the previous record that his training partner Brian Fay held.

Fay, who set that mark in Boston in December 2022, finished 10th in the same race with a time of 13.17.21.

Coscoran, coached by Feidhlim Kelly, broke the Irish 1500m indoor and outdoor records last year, and he has opened 2024 on a promising note.

Meanwhile, Eric Favors furthered his own Irish Indoor Shot Put record in Astana this morning.

He threw a best of 20.18m as he finished third overall at the World Indoor Tour, adding two centimetres to his previous record set in February 2023.

Sarah Lavin ran new personal bests in both the semi-final and final as she finished third in the 60m Hurdles in the capital of Kazakstan.

The Limerick woman clocked 7.93 in the semi-final, improving her personal best by 0.01 second, before taking another 0.02 second off that in the final as she crossed the line in 7.91. Lavin edges ever closer to Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 7.84 from 2006.

Sophie Becker was third in the 400m in 53.19.