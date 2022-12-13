Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 14 December 2022
Andrew Flintoff taken to hospital after accident while filming Top Gear

The BBC confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

1 hour ago
Andrew Flintoff (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER ENGLAND captain Andrew Flintoff has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an accident while filming for Top Gear.

The 45-year-old was involved in the incident on Tuesday morning while at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Ex-Lancashire all-rounder Flintoff, who has presented the BBC One show since 2019, was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but is not thought to have suffered any life-threatening injuries, The Sun reported.

The accident is not the first faced by Flintoff since he began working on the show.

In February 2019 the presenter was involved in a minor incident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

In September of the same year he crashed again while driving a three-wheel vehicle at a reported speed of 124mph during filming for Top Gear at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, but walked away from the incident unharmed.

